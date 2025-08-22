Circle’s Edge to Present 12 ANGRY JURORS at Coralville City Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circle’s Edge, the traveling branch of City Circle Theatre Company, will continue its mission of presenting thought-provoking theatre in unique community spaces with a production of 12 Angry Jurors, performed in the Council Chambers at Coralville City Hall.

Circle’s Edge was launched in 2024 to move beyond the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts stage and create intimate theatre experiences in unconventional venues. Previous productions have included Red by John Logan, staged in a painting studio, and The Weir by Conor McPherson, performed in an Irish pub with live music, food, and drink.

In 12 Angry Jurors, twelve strangers must confront their own biases as they deliberate the fate of a young man accused of murder. Based on the classic 1957 film, the play remains as timely today as ever. “12 Angry Jurors serves as a timeless warning against rushing to judgement and the dangers of unchecked biases, making it a powerful reminder of the effort required to uphold fairness and truth in any society,” said director Elizabeth Tracey.

The cast includes Eve Minkler, Nancy Andreasen, Steven Jepson, Joe Kapp, Joe Roselund, Caroline Sheerin, Duane Larson, Ellis Fontana, Emil Rinderspacher, Jen Brown, Will Asmus, and Abby Dart. The production team features direction by Elizabeth Tracey, with Uri Lessing as assistant director, Ben Nelson as stage manager, Kaelen Novak as Costume Designer, and Stephen Polchert as props designer.

Performances will be held Friday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, September 7 at 2:00 p.m.; Friday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, September 14 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances will take place at Coralville City Hall, 1512 7th Street, Coralville, Iowa. General admission seating opens 30 minutes prior to curtain. A limited number of “City Councilor” seats—larger, cushioned chairs located within the chamber—are available for an additional $5. Patrons with accessibility concerns may contact Patron Services at 319.248.9372 or nmayfield@coralville.org.

Performances will take place over two weekends, September 5–7 and 12–14, 2025. Seating is limited, and tickets are available via the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319.248.9370 or CoralvilleArts.org.