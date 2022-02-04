CAMELOT in Concert Comes to the CCPA This Month

City Circle Theatre Company will present Lerner & Lowe's Camelot in Concert at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. February 11, 12, & 13. Tickets cost $14-$29. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.

The legendary love story of King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot leaps from the pages of T.H. White's novel in Lerner and Loewe's Camelot. This fantastical masterpiece which triumphed on Broadway in a legendary original production that led to a film version is now being presented in concert form with a full symphony orchestra on stage. According to producer Elizabeth Tracey, "Camelot, created by Lerner and Loewe, has beautiful soaring music with wonderfully descriptive lyrics. A concert version allows us to focus on this glorious music with a magnificent 32 piece orchestra onstage! With Amy Schaefer, Adam Nardini and Brandon Burkhardt cast as the legendary love triangle, we have three gorgeous voices, backed by an equally vibrant ensemble of singers. It is exciting for City Circle to have a chance to present this classic musical in this accessible format. It should be a night to remember!"

Additional Ticketing Information:

• Student Rush! Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, February 12. One night only!

• Groups of 10 or more save 15%! Contact the Box Office for more info.

As of August 11, 2021, the City of Coralville requires the use of masks in its public, indoor facilities, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement is in accordance with the guidance of the CDC and Johnson County Public Health (JCPH). Disposable masks will be made available in the Box Office during CCPA events.