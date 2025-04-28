Works & Process to Present Vail Dance Festival in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process will present the Vail Dance Festival on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater.

Every summer, leading and rising choreographers, composers, companies, dancers, and musicians all come together at the Vail Dance Festival in Colorado. Directed by Artistic Director Damian Woetzel, the Festival features a mosaic of offerings, including NOW: Premieres, an evening of new works; an expansive roster of international stars and emerging talents taking on new artistic challenges; and the UpClose series, exploring aspects of dance in a rehearsal-style format. The Festival also spotlights community initiatives such as Celebrate The Beat, a free dance education program for local children affiliated with the National Dance Institute. Join Woetzel as he moderates a program that blends performance highlights danced by Festival artists with behind-the-scenes insights into what goes into creating the Festival each year.

Dancers: Roman Mejia, Tiler Peck, Calvin Royal III, Mira Nadon, Spencer Lenain, India Bradley, Unity Phelan, Olivia Bell, and Kayla Mak

Pianists: Stephen Gosling, Michael Scales, Derek Wang

Choreographer: Pam Tanowitz

With Heather Watts and Masazumi Chaya

