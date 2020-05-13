Virtual Denver Theater Company Formed to Present Zoom Performances

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Denverite has reported that a group of theater-makers has come together in the quarantine era to create COVID-19 Theatrical Response Team, bringing performances to audiences virtually via Zoom.

Check out the full story HERE!

Bradley Abeyta, founder and artistic director of the COVID-19 Theatrical Response Team shared:

"I don't want to distract people... I want to help them process."

Abeyta came up with the idea for the Response Team in March, which is when they presented their first performance. The Response Team has grown to include around 60 actors, writers and directors.

They are presenting everything from Shakespeare to original plays.

Despite the current age of Zoom performances, Abeyta feels that live theater will return "I don't think there's any way that live performance will die," he said. "The desire for that connection is there."

Read the full story HERE.





