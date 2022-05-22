Vintage Theatre to Present BLACKADEMICS

Two female African-American scholars arrive for their coveted dinner reservation at a select café. But what starts as a celebration, quickly takes a hilarious and raucous turn. Banter turns to debate, and debate into battle as the women figuratively and literally vie for a seat at the table

Vintage Theatre presents "Blackademics" May 20 through June 19. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $34 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Director Betty Hart has assembled a cast that includes: Chelsea Frye as Rachelle, Tobi Compton as Ann and Stephanie Saltis as Georgia.

Idris Goodwin has forged an impactful career as a multiple award-winning playwright, breakbeat poet, director, educator, and organizer. He is The Director of The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, the first Black man to hold the position in its 100 year history. In 2021 he was named United States Artist Fellow.

Previously, Goodwin served two seasons as Producing Artistic Director at StageOne Family Theatre in Louisville, Kentucky. He actively serves on both the advisory boards of Theatre for Young Audiences USA and Children's Theatre Foundation Association.

Photo Credit: RDG Photography

Cheryl Frye and Tobi Johnson-Compton

Cheryl Frye, Stephanie Saltis, and Tobi Johnson-Compton