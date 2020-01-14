From Kander & Ebb, the songwriting team that brought you Cabaret and Chicago, "The Scottsboro Boys" is a modern masterpiece that explores the infamous 1930s Scottsboro Case in which a group of young African-American men is falsely accused of a terrible crime. Humorous and haunting, this musical tells the story that ultimately sparked the Civil Rights Movement.

Vintage Theatre presents the regional premiere of "The Scottsboro Boys" at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010 February 7 through March 15. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 - $40 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

The cast includes Preston Adams (Clarence Norris), Michael Bateman (Andy Wright), Colette Brown (The Lady), Dwayne Carrington* (Mr. Bones), Randy Chalmers* (Ozie Powell), Elisha Horne (Willie Roberson), Timothy Kennedy (The Interlocutor), Brandon Metoyer (Roy Wright), Josiah Peters (Olen Montgomery), Michael Peters (Mr. Tambo), Christopher Razor (Haywood), Jayvon Rollerson (Charles Weems) and Owen Zitek (Eugene Williams).

The trials of the Scottboro Boys, the two Supreme Court verdicts they produced, and the international uproar over their treatment helped fuel the rise of the civil rights movement later in the 20th century, and left a lasting imprint on the nation's legal and cultural landscape.

Harper Lee reportedly drew on the boys' experience when she wrote her classic novel To Kill A Mockingbird, and over the years the case has inspired numerous other books, songs, feature films, documentaries and (this) Broadway musical. - (History.com)





