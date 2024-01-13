Video: Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February

Message In a Bottle plays the Buell February 13 – 25.

By: Jan. 13, 2024

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In Photo 4 Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In March 2024

Video: Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February

Message In A Bottle is a spectacular new dance-theatre show from five-time Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince, inspired by and set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, including “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Walking On The Moon” and more.

Watch a special introduction from Sting below!

With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, high-energy footwork and breathtaking athleticism, Message In A Bottle tells a unifying and uplifting story of humanity and hope. The peaceful village of Bebko is alive with joyous celebrations. Suddenly, under attack, everything changes forever. Three siblings, Leto, Mati and Tana, must embark on perilous journeys in order to survive. Message In A Bottle is the latest masterpiece from the ground-breaking choreographer behind several West End hits including Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and features the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. A Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK Production.







RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Harland Williams to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month Photo
Harland Williams to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month

Harland Williams is known for his hilarious movie roles and stand-up comedy routines. Don't miss his performances at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

2
Katie Pruitt Comes To The Fox Theatre In April Photo
Katie Pruitt Comes To The Fox Theatre In April

Katie Pruitt comes to the Fox Theatre on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10AM Friday, January 19th.

3
Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and Pianist-Composer Michael Stephen Brown Come to the La Photo
Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and Pianist-Composer Michael Stephen Brown Come to the Lakewood Cultural Center in February

Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown curate an eclectic program featuring time-loved classics, little-known gems, and original works. The performance will take place at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22.

4
Duncan Trussell Comes to Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark Photo
Duncan Trussell Comes to Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark

Duncan Trusell comes to Comedy Works Larimer & Landmark this week. Performances run January 11-14.

More Hot Stories For You

Harland Williams to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This MonthHarland Williams to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month
Katie Pruitt Comes To The Fox Theatre In AprilKatie Pruitt Comes To The Fox Theatre In April
Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and Pianist-Composer Michael Stephen Brown Come to the Lakewood Cultural Center in FebruaryCellist Nicholas Canellakis and Pianist-Composer Michael Stephen Brown Come to the Lakewood Cultural Center in February
Duncan Trussell Comes to Comedy Works Larimer and LandmarkDuncan Trussell Comes to Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark

Videos

Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February Video
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Frozen in Denver Frozen
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (6/20-6/30)
World-renowned, maverick organist, Cameron Carpenter in Lakewood in Denver World-renowned, maverick organist, Cameron Carpenter in Lakewood
Lakewood Cultural Center (2/02-2/02)
The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields in Denver The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Roe Green Theatre (3/08-3/17)
The Cher Show in Denver The Cher Show
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/03-5/05)
MJ in Denver MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
Chicago in Denver Chicago
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
Chicago in Denver Chicago
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (2/06-2/06)
Wicked in Denver Wicked
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-8/25)
acts of faith in Denver acts of faith
Local Theater Company (2/01-2/18)
Come From Away in Denver Come From Away
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You