Ben Roy Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square

Ben Roy will come to Comedy Works Larimer Square on January 18 Join in for Ben's new album recording at Comedy Works Downtown.

Ben Roy's first streaming comedy special Hyena!, was recorded at Comedy Works and is now on 800 Pound Gorilla Media. If you aren't familiar with Ben Roy, he's been taking comedy audiences by storm since 2004, bringing an unparalleled energy and unique voice to the stage. Often compared to Lewis Black or Bill Hicks due to his passionate, ranting approach, Roy has a style that is definitively his own.

Roy cut his comedic teeth here in Denver at Comedy Works. Since then, he has been selected to perform at many comedy festivals and has been featured on HBO's Funny as Hell series; as well as on the Comedy Central shows Adam DeVine's House Party, Corporate, @midnight, and This Is Not Happening. Ben has released three stand-up comedy albums and was listed as one of Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch.

Ben will be recording his sixth album at the world-famous Comedy Works Downtown on January 18.

Along with fellow Denver Comedians Adam Cayton-Holland and Andrew Orvedahl (who collectively perform as The Grawlix), Ben wrote and starred in TruTV's original comedy series Those Who Can't.

In addition to stand-up comedy, Roy is a prolific musician, currently the lead singer of SPELLS. He is also currently the host of two podcasts, 97.9 The Rat Race and Advice Fight.