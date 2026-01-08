BURNING BLUEBIRD to be Presented by The Catamounts at the Dairy

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mixing comedy, vaudeville, clowning, and meta-theatricality, Burning Bluebeard retells the story of the tragic 1903 Chicago Iroquois Theatre fire from the perspective of the performers. A love letter from artists to audience, Bluebeard celebrates the way in which theater brings us together in moments of both joy and catastrophe.

The piece runs at the Dairy January 31-February 21, 2026. It is being directed by Artistic Director Amanda Berg Wilson, who will give it a signature Catamounts immersive staging, transforming the Carsen Theater into a space which integrates audience with performers for a cathartic, communal theatrical experience.

Sunday performances on February 1, 14, and 21 will be followed by a community gathering, and tickets include food and drink for those with and without dietary restrictions. Tickets are $26.45 for Students/Seniors, $32.40 for adults including service fees.