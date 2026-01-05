Adam Carolla Adds Second Show At Comedy Works South At The Landmark

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian, actor, and podcast host Adam Carolla will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, with an additional show added following a sellout performance.

The originally scheduled early evening show is sold out, and a second performance has been added later the same night.

Carolla is best known as the host of The Adam Carolla Show, which holds the Guinness World Record for the most downloaded podcast. He is also a New York Times best-selling author, with titles including In 50 Years We’ll All Be Chicks, Not Taco Bell Material, and President Me.

Carolla first gained national attention as a co-host of Loveline alongside Dr. Drew Pinsky, a radio program that later became a television series on MTV. He went on to co-create and star in The Man Show and Crank Yankers for Comedy Central, working with collaborators Daniel Kellison and Jimmy Kimmel.

The performances will take place on Sunday, January 11, with shows scheduled at 5:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35, with advance tickets available through Comedy Works. The venue notes that preferred seating is available to guests who dine at Lucy Restaurant prior to the show.