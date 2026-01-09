Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs Wonderbound's DECADENT DESIRES

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The CJRO will collaborate with Wonderbound on their spring production, “Decadent Desires.” This original Garrett Ammon creation plunges audiences into a world of lavish temptation and audacious encounters of the Roaring Twenties. Experience an evening of elegance, passion, and timeless jazz with the CJRO on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Dazzle at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1080 14th St, Denver, CO 80202.

“Decadent Desires” brings together an ensemble of Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra musicians for an evening of lush, reimagined sounds crafted by artistic director and composer Drew Zaremba. Drawing inspiration from George Gershwin and other celebrated composers of the era, Zaremba directs from the piano as the ensemble—featuring Shane Endsley (trumpet), Art Bouton (flute, alto saxophone), Jared Cathey (clarinet, bass clarinet, tenor saxophone), Jonathan Bumpus (trombone), Naomi Smith (violin), Javan Carson (violin), Summer Rhodes (viola), David Short (cello), Gonzalo Teppa (double bass), and Matt Young (drums and percussion)—blends jazz and classical into a vibrant performance.

The CJRO will give audiences the opportunity to hear the music ahead of Wonderbound's production of “Decadent Desires,” running February 26–March 8, 2026.

“Decadent Desires Music Preview” is part of the CJRO Sunday Night Sessions at Dazzle. Offered the fourth Sunday of the month, each show offers a different theme and features some of the region's finest professional musicians.

With a fourteen-year history of delivering exceptional performances featuring Colorado's finest musicians and guest artists, the CJRO continues to redefine the jazz experience. The CJRO is more than a traditional jazz orchestra; it's an exploration of music, creativity, and artistry at the highest level. Read more at ColoradoJazz.org