Arvada Center Will Present ROMEO & JULIET

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will present a fast-paced, contemporary production of ROMEO & JULIET in its Black Box Theatre, running February 13 through March 29 as part of the 2025–2026 theatre season. Set in a world that blends the modern and the ancient, the production examines how cycles of violence and division leave little room for young love to survive.

The Shakespeare tragedy is staged in a culture where conflict is ingrained, forcing the younger generation to navigate battles inherited from those who came before them. Directed by Lynne Collins, the production foregrounds the enduring relevance of the play’s exploration of love, hate, and the consequences of generational fear and hostility.

“What could speak more directly to the current state of the world than a play about how mindless hatred of the ‘other’ and a constant state of fear and chaos leads to tragedy?” Collins said. “As long as we fail to learn this lesson, Romeo & Juliet will remain timely.”

The creative team includes scenic designer Matthew S. Crane and original music and sound designer Max Silverman. The cast features Jenna Moll Reyes, Jacob Dresch, and newcomers to the Arvada Center stage Julia McGowan and Henry Hawes.

This production is underwritten by Diana and Mike Kinsey, and Pam and Duke Hartman. The 2025–2026 Theatre Season Presenting Sponsor is Intermountain Health.

The Arvada Center will offer accessibility accommodations throughout the run, including American Sign Language–interpreted performances on March 6 at 7:00 p.m. and March 15 at 1:00 p.m., as well as audio-described performances on February 20 at 7:00 p.m. and March 11 at 1:00 p.m. Additional accessibility information is available through the Arvada Center Box Office.

ROMEO & JULIET will be performed in the Black Box Theatre at the Arvada Center from February 13 through March 29. Tickets start at $52.