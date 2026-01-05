Ian Fidance to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ian Fidance will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Thursday January 8 / 7:30 PM; Friday January 9 / 7:00 & 9:15 PM; Saturday January 10 / 6:30 PM & 8:45 PM.

Ian Fidance is an offbeat yet upbeat New York City comic, actor, and writer, that Dave Attell has described as a “Power Act” and Ron Bennington has called “One of the most unique comics working today.” He just dropped his debut special titled, Ian Fidance: Wild Happy & Free, and his wildly popular podcast Bein' Ian with Jordan, co-hosted with fellow comic Jordan Jensen, is available on all platforms.

Fidance, originally from Wilmington, Delaware, has been featured on major podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience, Your Mom's House with Tom Segura & Christina P., Duncan Trussell's Family Hour, and Kill Tony to name just a few. He has also been featured on NPR's This American Life.