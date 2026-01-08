Theatre Or* To Present the Colorado Premiere of THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Or will present the Colorado premiere of The Last Yiddish Speaker from March 28 through April 19, written by Deborah Zoe Laufer and directed by Amy Feinberg.

About The Last Yiddish Speaker

In 2029 our country has changed, and the government insists on political and religious conformity. Minority groups are not tolerated, and Mary (a smart, ambitious teen) and her father Paul are hiding their Jewish identity and living in upstate New York as Christians. When an elderly Yiddish-speaking woman suddenly appears on their doorstep, they must decide whether to hide her and risk their own lives, or strive to preserve their Jewish heritage for themselves and for future generations.

The Last Yiddish Speaker explores what it means to survive under authoritarianism and what is lost when survival requires erasure. At the center of the play is Yiddish itself—not only as a language, but as a symbol of Jewish continuity, memory, and resistance.

“The Last Yiddish Speaker is the first play I read since I produced Sisters in Law three years ago, which resonated immediately with me as a play that needed to be seen in our community as soon as possible,” said Producer Diane Gilboa. “Its themes of anti-semitism and indeed anti-hate against all minorities, along with the erosion of long-held rights, reflect the critical issues of our times. Plus it's quite humorous with a magical theatrical character who will not soon be forgotten.”

Director Amy Feinberg agrees, “This play allows a conversation about ‘the other' and provides a framework to effect possible change. When I read it, I told Diane we need to do this tomorrow!”

The cast of Last Yiddish Speaker features Kevin Hart as Paul, Maddy Wagner as Sarah/Mary, Dia Kline as Chava and Solomon Abell as John. Understudies are: Hannah Jenkins for Sarah/Mary, Nate Cushing for John and Marcy Rodney for Chava

Amy Feinberg directs. Set Design by Matthew Crane, Sound Design by Sam Morin, Lighting Design by Brian Miller, and Costume Design by Laura Love. Yiddish Consultant is Albert Banker and Dramaturgy from Rabbi Marc Soloway.

Performances will be at the Mizel Arts and Cultural Center, Pluss Theatre, located at 350 S. Dahlia Street. Tickets are $49 with a $10 discount if purchased before February 16. Tickets and all details are available at 303-316-6360 or tickets.jccdenver.org/thelastyiddishspeaker.