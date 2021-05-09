Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rachel and Mayarae from Denver Center for the Performing Arts Discuss the DPS Virtual Shakespeare Festival

Last month, Denver Public Schools hosted their second Virtual Shakespeare Festival.

May. 9, 2021  

Last month, Denver Public Schools hosted their second Virtual Shakespeare Festival. Schools across the area were invited to take part.

Schools involved included Archuleta Elementary, Bruce Randolph School, Creativity Challenge Community, Carmody Middle School, DCIS Baker, DCIS Ford, Denver Montessori Junior/Senior High School, DSST: Green Valley Ranch, Denver School of the Arts, Hamilton Middle School, Inspire Elementary, Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Lincoln Elementary, Morey Middle School, North High School, Schmitt Elementary, Slavens School, Steele Elementary, Teller Elementary, Traylor Academy, University Park Elementary, and William (Bill) Roberts ECE-8.

In a new video posted to YouTube, Rachel and Mayarae from Denver Center for the Performing Arts talked about the festival in a video chat.

Check it out below!

