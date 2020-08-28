VIDEO: Colorado Ballet Principal Dancer Overcomes Cancer

Learn about Francisco Estevez’s inspiring story in a newly released biopic.

In 2019 Colorado Ballet's Artistic Director Gil Boggs promoted Francisco Estevez to principal dancer, right before the company premiered Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz. His promotion came after hard work, dedication to his artistry and battles with two forms of cancer. Despite the odds and challenges, he persevered and achieved great success.

In this Colorado Ballet ARTIST & ATTITUDES biopic feature, learn about Francisco's journey in dance, how he met his wife and fellow dancer Tracy Jones and what it takes to battle two forms of cancer while working towards becoming a principal dancer.

Born in Quito, Ecuador, Francisco moved to the USA in 1995. He began his ballet training in Louisville, Kentucky and at the age of 16 moved to finish his professional training at the School of American Ballet in New York where he also performed featured roles with New York City Ballet. Upon graduating in 2008, Francisco joined Boston Ballet where he danced for two years before joining the Barcelona Ballet under the direction of Angel Corella in 2010, where he danced various soloist and principal roles. Francisco joined Colorado Ballet during the 2012-2013 season, was promoted to Soloist in 2015 and then to Principal in 2019. Learn more.

With the cancellation of The Nutcracker and Ballet MasterWorks, as well as the postponement of Giselle to April 2021, Colorado Ballet is dependent upon fundraising as its primary source of income for the remainder of 2020. Considering this extreme need, they have launched a Relief and Recovery Fund. With a fundraising goal of $3 million, this fund will help to cover a significant portion of the loss of ticketed revenue, helping Colorado Ballet to emerge from this crisis as the strong company it has become over the past 60 years. Please consider making a gift today.

60th ANNIVERSARY SEASON PRODUCTIONS

Single tickets for The Great Gatsby will go on sale December 1

The Great Gatsby | February 5 - 7, 2021

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

The Wizard of Oz | March 5 - 14, 2021

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Giselle | April 9 - 18, 2021

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

