Tim Dillon Comes to the Paramount Theatre in March

Comedy Works Entertainment and Live Nation present Tim Dillon: A Real Hero coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, March 26th at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. Tickets range from $35.00 to $59.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, February 4th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com. The shows will be recorded for a comedy special.

The event organizer is requiring that all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days past the final vaccination dose) OR have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue. More information can be found at ParamountDenver.com.

Tim Dillon is a Stand up comedian, writer, and actor. He was a new face at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 2016. He won the title of New York's Funniest 2016 at Carolines NY Comedy Festival. In 2017 he was named of the top ten comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine. He had two specials premiere in 2018, a Comedy Central Half Hour and a Netflix Quarter hour. He created and hosts Tim Dillon's Real NY Tour which takes the audience on a double decker bus through Manhattan. He has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Comedy Festival, SXSW, among others. He has been on the Christ Gethard show on Fusion, Gotham Comedy Live on AXS tv, Fox's Red Eye, Tru Tv's Comedy Knockout, and season two of WYFD with Big Jay Oakerson on Seeso. He hosts a Podcast called The Tim Dillon Show.