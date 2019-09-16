Theatre Aspen Announces Panel Series During 'Solo Flights'

Theatre Aspen announced today the addition of a special panel series to the organization's inaugural one-person show festival Solo Flights which takes off this week in Aspen, CO, September 18 through 21.



The one-time-only panels will take place alongside already announced festival shows and talk-backs on Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20 and will feature Beau Bridges (Coach: An Evening with John Wooden), Jed Bernstein, Tracy Brigden (What We Leave Behind), Joe Calarco (Coach...), Kent Nicholson (When It's You), and Lisa Peterson (Dr. Glas). Admission for these special panels is free, but seating is limited. Reservations can be made at TheatreAspen.org.

Beau Bridges: A Career from Film to Stage

Thursday, September 19 @ 5:45pm

Pitkin Country Library Community Room | Aspen, CO

A special one-on-one conversation with three-time Emmy, two-time Golden Globe, and Grammy Award-winning actor Beau Bridges and Theatre Aspen's Producing Director Jed Bernstein for a creative conversation about his life on the screen and on the stage.

Piloting A Solo Flight: The Role of the Director

Friday, September 20 @ 5:45pm

Pitkin Country Library Community Room | Aspen, CO

From Sea Wall / A Life, currently running on Broadway, to stand-up comedians and theatre artists, solo performance is an artform that has its roots as far back as the 19th century but has been steadily gaining popularity in mainstream culture in recent years. Join a special discussion, led by Festival Dramaturg Jerry Patch, with the directors of Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights Festival to discuss the unique challenges - and joys - of one-person shows and where they think the genre is headed next. Director Panelists include Tracy Brigden (What We Leave Behind), Joe Calarco (Coach), Kent Nicholson (When It's You), and Lisa Peterson (Dr. Glas).

Solo Flights is an annual festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their development. In addition to the performances, Solo Flights will feature signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions, and special receptions. This year's inaugural Solo Flights festival will be held September 18 - 21, 2019 at Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre.

The casts and creative teams for the first-ever Solo Flights festival include two-time Tony Award, three-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Outer Critics Circle Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Kate Baldwin who will play Jenny in Jenny Giering and Sean Barry's one-woman musical What We Leave Behind, directed by Tracy Brigden, alongside music director, Drama Desk Award nominee, Lynne Shankel. Television star Joy Nash will play Ginnifer in Courtney Baron's When It's You, directed by Kent Nicholson. Lucille Lortel Award, two-time Barrymore Award, and four-time Helen Hayes Award winner Joe Calarco will direct three-time Emmy Award, two-time Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award winner, Beau Bridges in Coach: An Evening with John Wooden by Emmy and Golden Globe nominee John Wilder. Additionally, Daniel Gerroll will star in Jeffrey Hatcher's Dr. Glas, directed by Lisa Peterson.

Festival ticket packages are now on sale. Frequent Flyer Packages, which include one ticket to each show, are priced at $180 and Take Flight Sampler Packages, which include four tickets to any combination of shows, are $220. A limited number of $350 Premiere Class Packages, which include premium seating, festival opening and closing parties, and special Solo Flights inaugural merchandise, are also available. Festival ticket packages can be purchased online at TheatreAspen.org or by calling 970.300.4474.

The 2019 Theatre Aspen Solo Flights Festival is presented in part by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Rick & Rachel Klausner. Additional support is provided by David Bonderman, Karen Brooks, Susie & Jon Diamond and Lynda & Stewart Resnick. With Special Thanks to Rita & Jeff Adler and Sandy & Kenny Tate.





