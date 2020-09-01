Theater 29 Presents PROJECT PLAYBOX

17 Colorado Creative Artists deliver a DIY theatrical experience direct to YOU.

PlayBox provides the theatrical building blocks: visual art, sound, and video. You bring the plays to life. Journey through space, time, and worlds. Citizens of the soon-to-be-lost island of Atlantis protest an unpopular government mandate in Against the Sand. A reluctant gnome on A Shiny Quest embarks on a search for the sparkliest plastic stone. And in Art of a Guest, a potential partnership is drawn to life through an unexpected gift.

How Project Playbox began and evolved . . .

On a bike ride this spring, after COVID 19 had shut down numerous venues and shows, playwright Lisa Wagner Erickson had a thought, "Could Theater 29 bring a theatrical experience direct to audience members, a kind of DIY play in a box?" From there, Erickson and playwright/ producers Ellen K. Graham and Tami Canaday each penned a short play and worked with local visual, animation and audio artists John Aden, Grace Gee, Shane Rodriguez, and Sara Rockinger to create the theatrical materials that audience members will use to dive into the plays.

Wherever you are October 1 - 14, 2020. Tickets are $12 at www.theater29denver.com. Participants will receive visual art and instructions in the mail and a link to PlayBox audio and video via email.

