The String Cheese Incident Unveils Themes for 2024 Red Rocks Weekend Run

The String Cheese Incident is thrilled to unveil the special theme for this year’s weekend at Red Rocks. 2024 is a full-year celebration of the band’s 30-year history. This year, over the course of their annual 3-night run at Red Rocks, they will showcase and celebrate 3 different geographical locations that have had influence on the band’s musical journey over the last 3 decades; The New Orleans Incident, The Colorado Incident and The Nashville Incident.

Friday, July 12: The New Orleans Incident - with George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville & Phunky Friends feat. Tony Hall, Ian Neville, Deven Trusclair, Dumpsta Horns, and special guest Tarriona "Tank" Ball (of Tank & The Bangas)

Saturday, July 13: The Colorado Incident - an evening with The String Cheese Incident

Sunday, July 14: The Nashville Incident ft. Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Sierra Hull.

Fans are encouraged to come dressed to impress in their New Orleans garb, Colorado flags, and cowboy flare.

In addition, The String Cheese Incident and Nova Sky Stories are teaming up to bring the first-ever world-class drone show to Red Rocks Amphitheatre to celebrate the band's milestone 30th Anniversary.

These 3 special nights at Red Rocks will be the band’s only Colorado appearances in 2024.

The band will kick off their Summer Tour on June 8 in Beech Mountain, NC and will make stops throughout the US at iconic amphitheaters and festivals over the Summer followed by the newly announced Fall Tour with leg one kicking off at Bender Jamboree in Las Vegas, NV, launching right into performances beginning September 18 with a rare stop in Oklahoma City, followed by stops in Kansas City, Milwaukee, Detroit and Louisville. The Halloween-focused second leg of the tour starts at Suwannee Hulaween, moving northeast into the newly opened Paramount Theater in Brooklyn and continuing on to Philadelphia. The run will wrap up with two nights at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, November 1 and 2. All news and up-to-date information can be found at HERE.

The String Cheese Incident on Tour

June 8 @ Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series | Beech Mountain, NC

June 21-22 @ Electric Forest | Rothbury, MI

June 26 @ Red Butte Garden | Salt Lake City, UT

June 27 - 28 @ Snow King Mountain | Jackson, WY

June 29-30 @ KettleHouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT

July 12-14 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

July 25-27 @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre | Troutdale, OR

July 28 @ Remlinger Farms | Carnation, WA

Aug 2-4 @ Locomotion Festival | Felton, CA

Sept 12-15 @ Bender Jamboree | Las Vegas, NV

Sept 18 @ The Criterion | Oklahoma City, OK

Sept 19 @ The Midland Theatre | Kansas City, MO

Sept 20-21 @ Riverside Theater | Milwaukee, WI

Sept 22 @ Vibrant Music Hall | Waukee, IA

Sept 25 @ Royal Oak Music Theatre | Royal Oak, MI

Sept 26 @ Palace Theatre | Louisville, KY

Sept 27 @ Cain Park Evans Amphitheater | Cleveland Heights, OH

Sept 28 @ Wonderland Forest | Lafayette, NY

Sept 29 @ Pier Six Pavilion | Baltimore, MD

Oct 24-27 @ Suwannee Hulaween | Live Oak, FL

Oct 30 @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater | Brooklyn, NY*

Oct 31 @ The Met | Philadelphia, PA*

Nov 1 @ The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY*

Nov 2 @ The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY*

*with special guest Stolen Gin

Over the last three decades, SCI have built a devoted following on the strength of their kaleidoscopic musicality and commitment to leaving audiences awestruck. Known for an immersive live show that continually pushes into unexpected terrain, the Colorado-bred six-piece handles everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity.

Comments