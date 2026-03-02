Bryan Callen To Perform At Comedy Works Larimer Square March

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bryan Callen will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square from March 5–7.

Callen is known for his recurring role as Coach Mellor on the ABC series Schooled and The Goldbergs. He was an original cast member of MADtv and has appeared in television and film projects including Kingdom, 2 Broke Girls, Ride Along, The Hangover Parts I and II, Sex and the City, Old School, Entourage, Californication, and Joker.

A touring headliner, Callen performs in theaters and comedy venues internationally. His third one-hour special, Man Tears, debuted in 2019. He also co-hosts the podcast The Fighter & The Kid with Brendan Schaub and frequently appears on The Joe Rogan Experience and Fight Companion.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, March 5 – 7:30 p.m. – $30

Friday, March 6 – 7:00 p.m. & 9:15 p.m. – $35

Saturday, March 7 – 7:00 p.m. & 9:15 p.m. – $35

Advance tickets are available.