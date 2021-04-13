Tabor Opera House is Looking to Hire its First Ever Executive Director

The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is seeking its first-ever executive director to guide the Tabor Opera House into its next phase of life. The new director will lead the Foundation in meeting its mission and vision to revitalize the opera house as a community center of arts, culture, and entertainment.

Interested applicants can send a cover letter and resume to president@taboroperahouse.net. Position open until filled.

Learn more about the position at https://www.taboroperahouse.net/executive-director-position.

The Tabor Opera House is in downtown Leadville, Colorado, nestled within the state's tallest peaks and prominently situated in the Nation's highest incorporated city at a breathtaking 10,152' in elevation. The Tabor has been the center of this former mining town's cultural landscape for more than 140 years and was built in a mere 100 days in 1879 by former silver king Horace A.W. Tabor. It is a contributing building to the Leadville National Historic Landmark District. Throughout Colorado and the Nation, it is recognized as an important piece of American performing arts heritage, having hosted famous artists and performers like Oscar Wilde, Harry Houdini, and John Phillip Sousa. It also holds one of the finest collections of historic stage scenery in North America, and a curated collection of artifacts representing the history of the Tabor Opera House and Leadville's mining origins.

The Tabor Opera House is part of a public-private partnership between the City of Leadville (City) and Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation (Foundation). It is owned by the City and operated and maintained by the 501(c)3 non-profit Foundation that is led by an all-volunteer Board of Directors. The vision for this iconic structure is to revitalize it as Leadville's community hub of arts, culture, and entertainment. The 25,000 ft 2 structure is currently undergoing its first major rehabilitation since its construction, to address deferred maintenance and to re-activate underutilized building spaces. Simultaneously, the Foundation provides seasonal programming to diverse audiences including historic building tours, live entertainment, historic scenery workshops, and community events. Once rehabilitated, the Foundation will seek earned income through retail, office, and event space rentals.

The Foundation is seeking an experienced, energetic, and strategic leader to serve as its first ever Executive Director who will guide the Tabor Opera House into the next phase of its life as the beating heart of the Leadville community.