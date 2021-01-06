Stud!o Bravo Launches Virtual Creative Space Supported By Studio Director Software Platform

Stud!o Bravo, a performing arts studio providing training and performance opportunities for artists of all ages, announces its virtual launch. Under the leadership of owner Bravita Threatt, a professional dancer, singer and actress whose recent credits include Dance Captain and Swing for Disney's The Lion King on Broadway and the CW's Katy Keene, Stud!o Bravo offers live streamed and video classes, many taught by fellow performers from her professional career.

Stud!o Bravo's administrative operations are supported by performance business software platform Studio Director. The platform provides a customizable customer portal where students can register for classes and manage their class schedule, personal information and payments online. When new classes are added or changes occur, Threatt can reach her students directly from the solution with Studio Director's email marketing tools. Studio Director also helps facilitate Stud!o Bravo's live virtual classes through Zoom.

"The performing arts are more important now than ever, and without teaching the incredible art of live theater suffers," said Threatt. "Launching Stud!o Bravo during a pandemic wasn't in the plan, but with Studio Director I have the tools and amazing customer support that I need to focus on reaching aspiring artists and growing my business."

In the future, Threatt hopes to expand to a physical location and offer both online and in-person classes, which are also supported by Studio Director.

"Bravita's ability to pivot and revise her business model exemplifies her creativity and drive, and the resiliency of the performing arts sector," said Jill Baker, Customer Success Manager, Studio Director. "We're delighted that Studio Director will be able to support both her online studio and physical location when she is ready."