Steve Simeone to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

November 9-11.
Steve Simeone will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:
Thursday, November 9 / 7:30 PM / $18.00
Friday, November 10 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00
Saturday, November 11 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00
Steve Simeone developed his unique high-energy approach to storytelling by competing for laughs with his two brothers around the family dinner table. His positive, family friendly approach to comedy has delighted audiences around the world.
Steve made his Comedy Central debut on Gabriel Iglesias' Stand Up Revolution and since, has been featured multiple times on the network's This is Not Happening storytelling show. His comedy is heard regularly on SiriusXM radio and his album, What's Up Nerds?, debuted at number one on both the Apple iTunes and GooglePlay charts. A regular guest on Ari Shaffir's podcast Skeptic Tank and Joey Diaz's podcast The Church of What's Happening Now, Steve also has his own podcast titled Good Times.
Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here
Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.
For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations
