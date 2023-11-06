Steve Simeone to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

November 9-11.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Steve Simeone to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

 Steve Simeone will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, November 9 / 7:30 PM / $18.00

Friday, November 10 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, November 11 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Steve Simeone developed his unique high-energy approach to storytelling by competing for laughs with his two brothers around the family dinner table. His positive, family friendly approach to comedy has delighted audiences around the world.

Steve made his Comedy Central debut on Gabriel Iglesias' Stand Up Revolution and since, has been featured multiple times on the network's This is Not Happening storytelling show. His comedy is heard regularly on SiriusXM radio and his album, What's Up Nerds?, debuted at number one on both the Apple iTunes and GooglePlay charts. A regular guest on Ari Shaffir's podcast Skeptic Tank and Joey Diaz's podcast The Church of What's Happening Now, Steve also has his own podcast titled Good Times.

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Kat Edmonson to Perform HOLIDAY SWINGIN in Lakewood Photo
Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Kat Edmonson to Perform HOLIDAY SWINGIN' in Lakewood

Join award-winning singer/songwriter Kat Edmonson as she brings her 'Holiday Swingin'' performance to Lakewood Cultural Center. Don't miss out on this festive blend of jazz, cabaret, and vintage pop. Get your tickets now!

2
New Date Set for Rachel Maddow at Boulder Theater Photo
New Date Set for Rachel Maddow at Boulder Theater

Get the latest update on Rachel Maddow's event at Boulder Theater. Find out about the new date, ticket information, and how to get refunds if you can't attend. Don't miss this insightful discussion on Maddow's new book, PREQUEL: An American Fight Against Fascism.

3
Fortune Feimster Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre This February Photo
Fortune Feimster Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre This February

Fortune Feimster brings her Live Laugh Love! Tour to Paramount Theatre in Denver on February 9, 2024. Due to demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm. Get your tickets now at ParamountDenver.com.

4
Denver Actors Fund Unveils New Leadership Structure With The Appointment Of Prominent Colo Photo
Denver Actors Fund Unveils New Leadership Structure With The Appointment Of Prominent Colorado Theater Artists

Denver Actors Fund Unveils New Leadership Structure with Kenny Moten and Ronni Stark as Co-Presidents, marking a significant milestone in supporting Colorado theater artists. The non-profit organization has helped nearly 600 theater artists and provides mental-health care and emergency assistance.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Spring Awakening in Denver Spring Awakening
Find Your Light (1/12-1/14)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (11/25-12/24)
Working, A Musical: A musical from the book by Studs Terkel in Denver Working, A Musical: A musical from the book by Studs Terkel
Roe Green Theatre (11/03-11/12)
Home for the Holidays at Rocky Mountain Rep in Denver Home for the Holidays at Rocky Mountain Rep
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (12/16-12/17)
New Year's Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep in Denver New Year's Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (12/31-12/31)
Josh Kellman's One-Man Josh Kellman's One-Man "A Christmas Carol"
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (12/09-12/10)
The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields in Denver The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Roe Green Theatre (3/08-3/17)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Denver Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
9 to 5, The Musical in Denver 9 to 5, The Musical
Music Theatre (N1B95), Imig Music Building (11/09-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You