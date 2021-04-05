Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shows Added to Vinnie Montez at Comedy Works South, April 9- 10

His experiences as a cop and his Mexican heritage are the foundation for his comedy: you just can't make some of this stuff up.

Apr. 5, 2021  

Shows Added to Vinnie Montez at Comedy Works South, April 9- 10

Vinnie Montez is a Colorado native who grew up in the largely homogenous community of Boulder, CO, which prides itself on being a bastion of cultural diversity. As a 20 plus year veteran of law enforcement, his experiences as a cop and his Mexican heritage are the foundation for his comedy: you just can't make some of this stuff up.

Vinnie got into comedy in 2007 as a means of addressing the stress and trauma of dealing with horrible situations. Since then he has performed regularly at Denver's Comedy Works and other national venues. His first comedy special debut was on Dry Bar Comedy, released in 2019, Vinnie Montez: Armed & Hilarious. With a focus on telling funny stories about being a police officer and promoting better mental health for the men and women in blue, he is a favorite at events around the nation.

In 2018 Vinnie was inducted as an official member of Humanizing the Badge (HTB), an organization on a mission to help forge stronger relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Vinnie has become a favorite among law enforcement and corporate audiences alike.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson

Related Articles View More Denver Stories
Generator Theater Company and University Of Denver Dept. Of Theatre Present SAINTS OF FAIL Photo

Generator Theater Company and University Of Denver Dept. Of Theatre Present SAINTS OF FAILURE

COVID-Safe VAN GOGH ALIVE Comes To Life At Stanley Marketplace Photo

COVID-Safe VAN GOGH ALIVE Comes To Life At Stanley Marketplace

Colorado Music Festival Announces 2021 Season Photo

Colorado Music Festival Announces 2021 Season

Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble Presents SPRINGTIME SERENADES Photo

Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble Presents SPRINGTIME SERENADES


More Hot Stories For You

  • Soprano Laura Strickling Announces THE 40@40 PROJECT
  • Loveland Opera Theatre Replaces BRIGADOON with Viardot's CINDERELLA
  • Santa Barbara Symphony Presents An All-American Concert With FANFAR FOR THE COMMON MAN
  • Yo-Yo Ma Joins U-M Arts Initiative's Collaborative Project