Scrooge Gets A Show Tunes Makeover In A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS CAROL

Professor of theatre Bud Coleman will direct a cast of CU Boulder Theatre & Dance student performers in a "A Broadway Christmas Carol" in the University Theatre from Nov. 15-Dec. 8. Tickets start at $24.

Featuring parodies of dozens of famous show tunes from musicals like "Phantom of the Opera," "Annie" and "Chicago," Charles Dickens' holiday classic gets a makeover in "A Broadway Christmas Carol." The musical includes a completely transformed Ebenezer Scrooge, who sings Broadway hits and dances time steps.

Coleman said he is looking forward to bringing a different kind of musical to the stage.

"From burlesques that were popular in the 19th century to parodies, satires and spoofs in our own time, musicals like 'A Broadway Christmas Carol' revel in that uniquely American trait of gently mocking cherished ideals and institutions," he said. "One of the many things I like about the show is that for every banana peel moment, there is a sincere moment of emotional connection."

Complementing the classic show tunes, Coleman will incorporate choreography inspired by Bob Fosse-the choreographer behind Broadway productions of "Chicago" and "Cabaret."

"I hope audiences will enjoy seeing Tiny Tim, Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig and Scrooge himself in a new, musical and Fosse-filled world," Coleman said.

Tickets are available at cupresents.org, by phone at 303-492-8008 and in person at the box office (972 Broadway) Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.





