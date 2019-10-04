Scotty Wiese Presents MILE HIGH MAGIC
"Mile High Magic" has opened to rave reviews and is described as "A Must See in Denver" on TripAdvisor.
In addition, the magic-packed show is endorsed by stars like Broncos Pro Bowler, Chris Harris Jr: "I spread the magic on the field, Scotty spreads the magic on stage. Go see Denver's Best Magic Show!" (Chris Harris Video)
As a Denver native, Scotty's first live performance was at age nine for a college graduation party in Congress Park. What makes Mile High Magic so unique is the tremendous way Scotty blends magic and his life experiences to tell stories, form a community, and motivate others to chase their own dreams.
Throughout this 75-minute one-man show, Scotty involves everyone in the audience and you will leave feeling like a magician. As one attendee wrote on TripAdvisor: "Scotty got the whole audience involved for a trick which gave us keepsakes to remember the show. Time and money well spent!"
You may have a notion of what a magician is; however, Scotty's youthful charm and personality will change your perspective on what a world-class magic show looks like. Prepare to witness astonishing, hilarious, and surprising moments of magic inches from your face.
