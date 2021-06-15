SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed by Candlelight Dinner This Summer

The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse presents "Shrek The Musical" June 17 through August 22 at Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, CO 80534. Tickets start at $55.50 and include dinner and the show. Tickets are available by calling the box office (970-744-3747) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 12 - 5 p.m. or online at www.ColoradoCandlelight.com .

Based on the story and characters from William Steig's book Shrek!, as well as the DreamWorks Animation film Shrek, "Shrek The Musical" tells the story of a swamp-dwelling ogre who goes on a life-changing adventure to reclaim the deed to his land. Joined by a wise-cracking donkey, this unlikely hero fights a fearsome dragon, rescues a feisty princess and learns that real friendship and true love aren't only found in fairy tales.

"Shrek The Musical" features Scott Hurst Jr. as Shrek, Kelly Maur as Fiona, and Oscar Whitney Jr. as Donkey.

Scott Hurst Jr. was last seen as Lancelot in Camelot as well as Jekyll/ Hyde in Jekyll & Hyde. Kelly Maur is a recent graduate of the Musical Theatre program at the University of Northern Colorado and is making her debut at the Candlelight. Her other roles include Shelia in A Chorus Line, Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins and Kathy Seldon in Singing in the Rain. Oscar Whitney Jr. was last seen at the Candlelight as Flat Stanley in The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley. He also was a member of the ensemble in Disney's Tarzan at the Candlelight in the summer of 2018.

"Shrek The Musical" is directed by Piper Lindsay Arpan. Arpan's work has been seen at the Candlelight in Disney's Tarzan; other regional credits include Arvada Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, Aurora Fox and Cherry Creek Theatre among others. Arpan has received over a dozen awards and nominations for her work in the region. As resident Music Director, Phil Forman has led the Candlelight orchestra for the past 3 years with highlights including Hunchback of Notre Dame, Jekyll & Hyde, and Little Women.