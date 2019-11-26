SANTA'S BIG RED SACK Is Back For One Week Only This December in Aurora

Get ready to let go of everything you hold dear about the holidays-and have it all come back twisted, hilarious and glittering with lights.

Santa's Big Red Sack is non-stop sketch comedy, music and technology bursting at the seams with irreverent wit and unforgettable characters. Your belly will turn to jelly. Your heart will dance. You'll never experience the holidays the same way again.

Denver audiences have flocked to the show for over a decade to see what's new in the Sack. It may be cold outside, baby, but Santa's Big Red Sack gets hotter every year.

Santa's Big Red Sack makes its appearance at its NEW LOCATION for 1 WEEK ONLY at The People's Building December 18 through the 24.

Tickets priced at $29.50 are on sale online at www.SantasBigRedSack.com or by phone at 303-218-7315.





