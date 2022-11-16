SANTA'S BIG RED SACK Celebrates 20th Anniversary In Aurora

20 years ago, Rattlebrain Productions created Santa's Big Red Sack the non-traditional holiday comedy that quickly became an annual tradition for thousands of comedy lovers across Colorado.

Since 2002, Santa's Big Red Sack has skewered the holidays with sketches and musical parodies. This year that tradition continues with more laughter than ever before as Santa's Big Red Sack makes its appearance at The People's Building, 9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010, December 1 - 24. Performances are Thursday, Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays and Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 and on sale now at www.SantasBigRedSack.com or by calling 303-218-7315.

Get ready to let go of everything you hold dear about the holidays-and have it all come back twisted, hilarious and glittering with lights.

Santa's Big Red Sack is non-stop sketch comedy, music and technology bursting at the seams with irreverent wit and unforgettable characters. Your belly will turn to jelly. Your heart will dance. You'll never experience the holidays the same way again.

Denver audiences have flocked to the show for two decades to see what's new in the Sack. It may be cold outside, baby, but Santa's Big Red Sack gets hotter every year.