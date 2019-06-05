Rocky Mountain Rep Opens The Summer Season This Weekend

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens a divine 2019 summer season with Sister Act this Friday, June 7th at 8:00pm and Saturday, June 8th, at 8:00pm. When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she will not be found: a convent! This may not be the lifestyle Deloris chose, but using her disco moves and singing talent, this sister breathes new life into the church and community.

The very next weekend at Rocky Mountain Rep is a Disaster! waiting to happen. Disaster! is a hilarious comedy that parodies 70s disaster films and is sure to get you movin' and groovin'! Featuring 70s disco music like "Saturday Night", "Knock On Wood", "I Will Survive", and "Hot Stuff", this jukebox musical is full of nostalgic music and nonstop laughs.



Don't miss our fabulous 2019 season! Tickets are on sale now at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, you can call us 970-627-3421, or purchase tickets online at www.rockymountainrep.com. Our website has additional information regarding all of our shows: Sister Act, Disaster!, Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Always...Patsy Cline this fall - check it out! Don't be a stranger, make Rocky Mountain Rep a "habit" this summer!





