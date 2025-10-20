Review: DCPA GETS SHUCKED - A CORNY AND CHARMING NIGHT AT THE BUELL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cob County comes to Denver in the latest National Tour to make its way to the Buell at DCPA. Shucked tells the story of a small farm community where the residents face a crisis when their beloved corn crop mysteriously begins to die. To save her town, a brave young woman named Maizy ventures beyond the county’s borders for the first time, seeking help from a big-city “corn doctor” named Gordy, who turns out to be a con man with his own agenda. As secrets, misunderstandings, and plenty of puns unfold, the townspeople—and Maizy herself—learn lessons about honesty, love, and the courage to grow beyond what’s familiar.

I'll be honest - this musical, although original, still feels like it is delivered in a "cookie cutter" format similar to many of the larger I.P. shows. The score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally is a mixed bag of lively group numbers and dull ballads that all end with that same soft chordal fadeout. That being said, the creative elements of the show are top notch and do a great job of transporting the audience into the heart of the show. Hats off to Scenic Designer Scott Pask and Costume Designer Tilly Grimes.

A play is nothing without the players and the ones who make up the cast of Shucked have more fun than a corporate bro with a four day weekend. Miki Abraham as Lulu is immediately captivating in their confidence and yet we are made to endure the passage of time until finally we are graced with Abraham's rendition of Independently Owned. Danielle Wade as Maizy is daft in theory and smart in practice. She is fun and playful and her voice has a breathy quality that works well for the rural country character.

Jake Odmark as Beau is not only a sight for sore eyes, but a voice for old ears. Odmark delivers an amazing vocal performance and also leaves room to have some fun with his fellow cast members. Quinn VanAntwerp plays Grody, the out of town grifter recruited to come fix the corn problem. VanAntwerp also delivers a nice vocal performance and does well as the guy you, at first, love to hate but ultimately becomes the guy you hate to love. Mike Nappi as Beau's brother, Peanut, is also to be commended for his comedic timing and viral way of saying "I think..."

Maya Lagerstam as Storyteller 1 and Tyler Joseph Ellis - who finishes out his time with the Shucked National Tour at the Denver stop - as Storyteller 2 are great as individuals, but they are incredible as a pair. The true dynamic duo of the show, Lagerstam and Ellis are a breath of fresh air throughout the production and each equipped with strong acting and vocal chops. Their comedy skills and chemistry together is truly something special.

Generally speaking, I just found the plot to be rather irrational, even taking into consideration the suspension of disbelief. Am I truly meant to be okay with the idea that this girl leaves her small town in search of help only to kiss the first guy she meets, comes back home, breaks things off with her betrothed in lieu of a shotgun wedding with a deadbeat grifter only to come crawling back? Frankly, Beau the fiance needs to leave her in the rearview mirror. All things considered, however, it's a fun and lively production, full of heart, and equipped with a stellar cast.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Denver News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...