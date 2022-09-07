Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rachel Feinstein Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Performances are September 8-10.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Rachel Feinstein is a nationally touring comedian and actress. She has had three Comedy Central specials, including her one hour special Amy Schumer Presents Rachel Feinstein: Only Whores Wear Purple.

Most recently, Rachel was featured on Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory which was filmed as part of Netflix Is a Joke and released on the platform June 2022. Rachel appeared on the first season of Life & Beth for Hulu. She also recurred on the Steven Soderbergh Amazon series Red Oaks and on Judd Apatow's HBO comedy Crashing. Her past credits include Trainwreck, Top Five, The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore and HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

She has co-hosted The View on multiple occasions and several appearances on Inside Amy Schumer which she also contributed to as a writer. You may also remember Rachel co-hosting alongside Shaq on Upload with Shaquille O'Neal. Feinstein has also lent her voice to Adult Swim's Venture Brothers and the phenomenally successful Grand Theft Auto video game franchise.

Comedy Works has announced that Rachel Feinstein will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, September 8 / 8:00 PM / $17.00

Friday, September 9 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday, September 10 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00





