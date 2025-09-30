Pianist Dmitry Shishkin Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the electrifying and flamboyant style of award-winning pianist Dmitry Shishkin at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23! Purchase your tickets now to experience this extraordinary performance in the heart of Lakewood.

A silver medalist at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition and winner of the 2018 Geneva International Music Competition, Shishkin has been acclaimed for both his creative and individual approach to music. Internationally recognized pianist and composer Evgeny Kissin described Shishkin as having “high professionalism combined with natural musical subtlety and artistry.”

Born in Siberia, Shishkin demonstrated exceptional talent at a very young age, performing his first recital at age 3 and his first orchestra concert at age 6. Presently, Shishkin resides in Switzerland and tours the world collecting awards during renowned piano competitions and delighting audiences with his prowess.

The concert in Lakewood will feature classic works from the Baroque and Romantic periods by Bach, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov.

Prepare to be captivated: The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents season offers a series of 13 performances running September 2025 through April 2026. Create a subscription package of four or more performances and enjoy special discounts. Season and individual tickets are now on sale.