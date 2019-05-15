Performance Now Theatre Company Presents MY WAY At The Lakewood Cultural Center

Performance Now Theatre Company presents "My Way" June 14-30 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $36 and are available or online at www.performancenow.org or by calling 303-987-7845.

"My Way" is a musical revue that recalls the essence of the man through the glorious music he sang....It celebrates Sinatra's mystique, and his myth, through the music he loved best,­ the American standard. Two dynamic couples take the audience from the 1940s swing era to the bright lights of Las Vegas with the Rat Pack and beyond. Relive the magic of Ol' Blue Eyes with songs that include "Strangers in the Night," "That's Life," "I've Got the World on a String," "Fly Me to the Moon" "New York, New York" and of course, "My Way."

"My Way" features Isabelle Duran, Alisa Metcalf, Thom Lich, and Adam Luhrs.

David Grapes II and Todd Olson have created and co-authored four musical revues; "My Way - A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra," "Christmas My Way - A Sinatra Holiday Bash," "Moon River - Johnny Mercer's American Songbook" and "I Left My Heart - A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett," which have been performed at over 200 theatres worldwide.

Performance Now Theatre Company continues to attract the best stage talent in the greater Denver area. Started in 2001, PNTC is been regarded as one of the best theatrical companies in the area by both patrons, actors, and musicians. The company is also dedicated to providing an educational opportunity for the next generation of performers. "...Bringing professional quality entertainment at affordable prices."

Tickets: $20 - $36

303-987-7845 or online at www.performancenow.org





