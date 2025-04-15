Opera Colorado Names Barbara Lynne Jamison As New General Director & CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Colorado's Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Barbara Lynne Jamison as the company's new General Director & CEO, effective August 1. A nationally respected arts leader, Jamison is known for her visionary leadership, commitment to civic engagement, and passion for connecting communities with opera in bold and meaningful ways.

In this role, Barbara will serve as the company's chief executive and artistic officer. She will begin working with Opera Colorado staff this spring and will be in Denver periodically during the transition, which will allow her to contribute to long-range planning, artistic strategy, and relationship-building. She succeeds Greg Carpenter, who will step down on May 30 after two decades of leadership.

"I am honored to join Opera Colorado at this meaningful moment in its history," said Barbara Lynne Jamison, incoming General Director & CEO. "The company's long-standing commitment to artistic excellence and to serving its community has built a strong and respected foundation. I look forward to working in collaboration with the board, staff, and artists to continue that legacy and shape the company's next chapter in partnership with the varied and diverse communities of Colorado."

Currently serving as General Director & CEO of Kentucky Opera, Jamison has led that company through a period of artistic revitalization and community growth. During her tenure, Kentucky Opera expanded its civic partnerships, developed new works and immersive experiences, and deepened its commitment to inclusive storytelling. Prior to her time in Louisville, Jamison served as Director of Programs and Partnerships at Seattle Opera, where she developed nationally recognized initiatives focused on accessibility, education, and civic engagement.

"We're thrilled to usher in this exciting new era for Opera Colorado," said Richard Koseff, Board Chair. "Barbara Lynne Jamison brings a thoughtful, strategic approach to leadership, paired with a deep understanding of opera and its evolving role in today's world. Her experience, energy, and values align beautifully with the company's vision. We're confident she will build on the strong foundation Greg Carpenter has established, while fostering strong partnerships with arts organizations in Denver and throughout Colorado. This is a pivotal and inspiring time for Opera Colorado, and we look to the future with great optimism."

"Throughout the search process, we were incredibly impressed with Barbara's passion for opera and her accomplishments in the field. She has a blend of strategic insight and inspired creativity that will be a tremendous asset to Opera Colorado and our community. We look forward to her leadership," said Martha Tracey, Chair of the Search Committee.

Jamison was selected following a national search conducted by Management Consultants for the Arts in partnership with Opera Colorado's Board of Directors. The search committee was impressed by her track record of innovation, strategic leadership, and her ability to grow audiences while honoring the traditions of the art form.

"I'm delighted to learn of Barbara Lynne Jamison's appointment as General Director & CEO of Opera Colorado. She is a dynamic leader dedicated to making opera an integral part of civic life. With excellent productions of a diverse repertoire, she will continue to strengthen Opera Colorado's artistic presence and broaden its impact across the region," said Marc A. Scorca, President/CEO of Opera America.

Opera Colorado's 2024–25 Season continues with two performances of Il trovatore in Concert on April 26 and May 4, the gala and Greatest Hits concert on May 2, and Departure, a program of rarely-heard repertoire by the Opera Colorado Artists in Residence, on May 29 and 30. For more information about Opera Colorado, visit operacolorado.org.

