Northglenn Arts Presents Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Season

Northglenn Arts Presents, the premier professional performance series in the north metro area, will offer a six-show season package for the Winter/Spring 2023 season. The Presents curtain opens in the new Parsons theatre on Feb. 3 with Los Mocochetes, followed by Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's The Music of Nat King Cole, The Reminders, Inspiring Movement from Cleo Parker Dance Ensemble, a Phamaly Theatre Company production soon to be announced, and the season wraps up with Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's Cool Jazz for a Hot Summer Night.

To kick off the season, the Parsons Theatre hosts Denver natives Los Mocochetes on Friday, Feb. 3. The sensational Los Mocochetes are a Chicano Funk band that fuses groovalicious melodies, thoughtfully brazen song lyrics, and high-energy stage antics to create an immersive experience unlike anything you've ever seen before. Their music is made to inspire and encourage positive social change, and they have a ton of fun along the way! The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Northglenn Arts along with the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO) presents The Music of Nat King Cole with Robert Johnson at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10! The legendary Nat King Cole recorded over 100 songs that became hits on the pop charts and his trio was the model for small jazz ensembles that followed. The talented CJRO musicians will create an evening of Cole's music with audience favorite Robert Johnson and his smooth as silk voice. Familiar songs will include "Unforgettable," "Route 66," "Nature Boy" and more.

Feb. 24 brings Denver-based duo The Reminders to the Parsons Theatre. The Reminders are a rare and remarkable musical duo seamlessly blending soulful sounds and roots music with insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics. Their unique mashup of razor-sharp rhymes; raw, soulful vocals; and reggae-tinged hip hop beats form the perfect backdrop for their relevant and inspiring themes, leaving a lasting impression on listeners. The Reminders take their hip hop foundation and move it beyond genre, time, and space to create a global musical experience that is classic and speaks to all those willing to participate. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Cleo Parker Dance returns to the Parsons Theatre with Inspiring Movement in March. Cleo Parker Robinson uses the universal language of dance to honor the African Diaspora, explore the human condition, champion social justice, unite people of all ages and races and ultimately celebrate the complexity of life through movement. Two performances will be held: March 2 at 11 a.m. and March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening on March 25 and running through April 8, Northglenn Arts welcomes back Phamaly Theatre Company in an exciting new production, which will be announced on October 25! Phamaly Theatre Company is the award-winning disability-affirmative performance ensemble based in Denver that exclusively casts and aims to create a home for artists with a range of disabilities.

Rounding out the season and welcoming the summer, CJRO will bring Cool Jazz for a Hot Summer Night to the Parsons Theatre on June 9. The evening will feature West Coast jazz also called Cool Jazz and feature the music of Dave Brubeck, Miles Davis, and other iconic jazz musicians of the time.

Packages go on sale Oct. 25; single tickets are available beginning Nov. 29. Packages include all six shows for only $90. Single tickets will be $25 adults; $22 youth, senior & military; and $18 for groups (10 or more). Packages, tickets and more information available online at NorthglennARTS.org or by calling 303.450.8888.