Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/24)
|Ballet Ariel opens with “Aurora’s Wedding,” the third act of “Sleeping Beauty”
Mizel Arts and Culture Center (10/07-10/15)
|Boost Performance Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
|MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
|Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (2/02-2/11)
|Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
|Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
|Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
|Dreamgirls
Lone Tree Arts Center (10/19-10/29)
|The Revolutionists
Loft Theatre (10/06-10/15)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
