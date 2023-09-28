Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs KEEPING IT SMOOTH With Robert Johnson Next Mont Photo
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs KEEPING IT SMOOTH With Robert Johnson Next Month

The CJRO Jazz Ensemble pays tribute to the era of smooth jazz Friday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. Learn more about the concert here and find out how to get tickets!

2
Matthew Broussard Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, October 5 - 7 Photo
Matthew Broussard Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, October 5 - 7

Matthew Broussard is performing at Comedy Works Landmark from October 5 - 7. Learn about his background as a financial analyst turned comedian and his appearances on shows like The Tonight Show and Conan. Don't miss this heady and self-effacing comedy act!

3
Hannah Einbinder Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 5 - 7 Photo
Hannah Einbinder Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 5 - 7

Comedy Works has announced that Hannah Einbinder will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

4
Denver Art Societys At Ease Art Night Set For Next Month Photo
Denver Art Society's At Ease Art Night Set For Next Month

Join us for Denver Art Society's first of its kind event, At Ease Art Night, on Saturday, October 21 from 6-10 p.m. Experience art, relax, and have a great time at 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. Visit www.denverartsociety.org for more info.

