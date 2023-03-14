Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monty Franklin Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square

Performances are March 16-18.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Monty Franklin is an Australian-born stand-up comedian and actor based in Los Angeles.

He headlines all over the world and is currently touring the US. He also opens for Rob Schneider and Joe Rogan.

Monty appears in Netflix's Real Rob - and has had roles on FOX's New Girl, HULU's Becoming Bond and Hollywood Darlings.

Monty has performed live for Channel 10's The Circle, Foxtel's Stand Up Australia, and specials - The Best Of Stand Up Australia and Comedy Gold.

Monty is currently set to star in his first feature film that he co-wrote with Rob Schneider and John Cleese. The Great Emu War, filming in Australia in 2022. Also starring Schneider, Cleese, Rhys Darby and Jim Jefferies.

Comedy Works has announced that Monty Franklin will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday March 16 / 8:00 PM / $15.00

Friday March 17 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $23.00

Saturday March 18 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $23.00




