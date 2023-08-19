Mo Amer to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square Beginning This Month

Performances are August 31 & September 1 - 2.

By: Aug. 19, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Mo Amer will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday August 31 / 7:30 PM / $30.00 - $50.00

Friday September 1 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $50.00

Saturday September 2 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $50.00

Mohammed "Mo" Amer is a Palestinian-American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer from Houston, Texas.  He can currently be seen starring in the semi-autobiographical, hit series MO on Netflix. Amer plays “Mo Najjar,” a struggling Palestinian refugee seeking asylum in Texas, where he has lived for over two decades. The show peaked “Top Ten” on the platform both domestically and internationally, and critics certified the show '100% fresh' on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, Mo co-stars alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the DC Comics tentpole superhero film Black Adam.

He has performed tours in over 27 countries on five continents, including Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Bahrain. Beyond his series, Mo also has two one-hour comedy specials on Netflix: Mo Amer: The Vagabond (2018) and Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (2021). In 2018, Amer joined the cast of the Golden Globe Award-winning Hulu show RAMY (starring Ramy Youssef), as a series regular. The third season of the show premiered in the Fall of 2022 to rave reviews.

VIP Ticket includes preferred seating (in the first 5 rows), meet & greet, and photo opportunity with Mo!

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here




Recommended For You