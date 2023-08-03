Michelle Wolf Adds Shows At Comedy Works Larimer Square

Michelle Wolf has quickly become one of the most influential voices in the comedy landscape.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Michelle Wolf Adds Shows At Comedy Works Larimer Square

Comedy Works has announced that Michelle Wolf has added performances at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

Michelle Wolf has quickly become one of the most influential voices in the comedy landscape with the Village Voice calling her “the voice comedy needs right now” and The Daily Beast declaring, “Michelle Wolf is the future of stand-up comedy.” Her most recent Netflix special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show received high praise and her first hour-long stand-up special, Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, which premiered on HBO in 2017, garnered rave reviews and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special.

In 2018, she made international headlines as the much buzzed-about headliner of the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner. Wolf's other television credits include being an on-air contributor and writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and a writing supervisor and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Thursday August 10 / 7:30 PM / $45.00 – SOLD OUT

Friday August 11 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $45.00 – SOLD OUT

Saturday August 12 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $45.00 – SOLD OUT

Sunday August 13 / 7:00 PM / $45.00




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Matteo Lane Adds Second Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23 Photo
Matteo Lane Adds Second Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23

High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete's, and Comedy Works Entertainment present MATTEO LANE: THE AL DENTE TOUR coming to Denver's Paramount.

2
HAUNTED OBJECTS LIVE Announced At The Stanley Hotel, October 15 Photo
HAUNTED OBJECTS LIVE Announced At The Stanley Hotel, October 15

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live present HAUNTED OBJECTS LIVE! coming to The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00pm.

3
Michelle Wolf to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square in August Photo
Michelle Wolf to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square in August

Comedian Michelle Wolf will play Comedy Works Larimer Square from August 10 through August 12.

4
Chris Redd to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Weekend Photo
Chris Redd to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Weekend

Chris Redd's first one-hour comedy special Why Am I Like This? premiered on HBO Max last year.  Redd was on Saturday Night Live for 5 seasons, and is the co-creator, writer, and star of Peacock's scripted comedy series, Bust Down. He received the Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the SNL song Come Back, Barack. In 2019 Redd released his debut stand-up album, But Here We Are.

