Melissa Villasenor To Perform At Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian, impressionist, and multihyphenate performer Melissa Villaseñor is set to appear at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square from June 12 to 14.

Villaseñor made history as the first Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live, where her celebrity impressions—ranging from Owen Wilson to Dolly Parton—became standout features of her tenure. She first gained national attention as a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent, and her work in comedy has since spanned stand-up, voiceover, music, and visual art.

In addition to SNL, Villaseñor’s screen credits include Barry, Crashing, and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. She’s voiced characters in Toy Story 4 and Ralph Breaks the Internet, and lent her talents to animated series like OK K.O.! and Rock, Paper, Scissors. A Golden Globe nominee for her voice work, she also appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Her creative projects go beyond comedy: she hosted the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, released two music albums, published a self-help journal titled Whoops, I’m Awesome, and continues to work as a visual artist. Among her recognitions are spots on Forbes’ “30 Under 30”, Rolling Stone’s “50 Funniest People Right Now”, and CNN’s “Women in Comedy.”

Performance Schedule at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 PM – $23

Friday, June 13 at 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM – $30

Saturday, June 14 at 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM – $30

Advance tickets are available at ComedyWorks.com.

Comments