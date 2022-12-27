Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Matt Iseman Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, December 29 - 31

Matt has headlined clubs all around the country and done shows for the troops around the globe, including performing in Iraq.

Dec. 27, 2022  

Matt Iseman Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, December 29 - 31

Matt Iseman will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark to ring in the New Year.

"Life is short, do what makes you happy." That's the advice that Matt Iseman got from his Dad-a world renowned physician-when Matt quit medicine to pursue stand-up comedy. And those words still guide Matt today. He talks ninjas, tells jokes around the world and, in general, proves laughter is the best medicine.

Matt has headlined clubs all around the country and done shows for the troops around the globe, including performing in Iraq. Matt loves hosting American Ninja Warrior, Emmy nominated for "Outstanding Reality-Competition Program." He's been with the show for seven seasons and the Boston Globe said, "The best part about American Ninja Warrior, hands down, is when bro-host Matt Iseman roars the show's title."

His ongoing battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis transformed him into a strong supporter of the Arthritis Foundation, which he represented while winning Celebrity Apprentice last season. Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger considers him a celebrity. Dr. Matt checks in every week on Hallmark's Home & Family, sharing his medical expertise and his unique lifestyle tips. His hosting has already earned him an Emmy Award on Clean House. He also hosted Sports Soup on Versus and Scream Play on E!. He's starred in countless commercials, numerous sitcoms and Transformers 2.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; Thin Air Theatre Compa Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; Thin Air Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Vintage Theatre to Present SOPHISTICATED LADIES Beginning Next Month Photo
Vintage Theatre to Present SOPHISTICATED LADIES Beginning Next Month
Vintage Theatre will present Duke Ellington's 'Sophisticated Ladies,' January 27 - March 5 2023. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Dayton Performing Arts Alliances Presentation of THE NUTCRACKER Sets New Sales Record! Photo
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's Presentation of THE NUTCRACKER Sets New Sales Record!
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's 2022 presentation of The Nutcracker, sponsored by Altafiber, broke every Nutcracker sales record in the history of the organization, grossing just under $560,000 in ticket sales.
Review: Its Grool. Its Fetch. Its Mean Girls the Musical. Photo
Review: It's Grool. It's Fetch. It's Mean Girls the Musical.
What did our critic think of MEAN GIRLS at DCPA?It's easy to be a bit of a mean girl when it comes to cult movies being adapted into musicals. They happen too often, and sometimes they're tragic.  Thankfully, not Mean Girls.

More Hot Stories For You


Vintage Theatre to Present SOPHISTICATED LADIES Beginning Next MonthVintage Theatre to Present SOPHISTICATED LADIES Beginning Next Month
December 27, 2022

Vintage Theatre will present Duke Ellington's 'Sophisticated Ladies,' January 27 - March 5 2023. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Vintage Theatre Presents THE ROOMMATE, January 13- February 19Vintage Theatre Presents THE ROOMMATE, January 13- February 19
December 22, 2022

Vintage Theatre presents the Denver premiere of “The Roommate,” January 13 through February 19 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's Presentation of THE NUTCRACKER Sets New Sales Record!Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's Presentation of THE NUTCRACKER Sets New Sales Record!
December 22, 2022

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's 2022 presentation of The Nutcracker, sponsored by Altafiber, broke every Nutcracker sales record in the history of the organization, grossing just under $560,000 in ticket sales.
Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!
December 22, 2022

Looking for a Twitter alternative to get your theatre news? We've got you covered! BroadwayWorld is now on two new micro-blogging social media sites.
Photos: See UNC ASIAN MIXED ENSEMBLE At The 2022 Beethoven In The Rockies Concert SeriesPhotos: See UNC ASIAN MIXED ENSEMBLE At The 2022 Beethoven In The Rockies Concert Series
December 22, 2022

See photos of The Beethoven in the Rockies: Concert Series fourth concert series, featuring UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble performing traditional and modern gems of Asian repertoire on original and modern instruments as well as Western masterworks inspired by the rich Asian cultural heritage.
share