Maria Bamford Comes to Comedy Works South This Month

Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She starred in the surreal, semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown, and is the star of three unconventional hour-long stand-up specials: Weakness is the Brand, Old Baby and Maria Bamford, the special, special, special! Maria was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis and Brian Posehn in the Comedy Central series The Comedians of Comedy and Netflix's Comedians of Comedy: The Movie. She also created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters.

Maria is often recognized for her prolific voiceover work, including characters on Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Summer Camp Island, Adventure Time, Talking Tom and Friends, Bob's Burgers, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots, CatDog and Word Girl. She also stars as Tilly Mulch in Frontier Tween. Maria played DeBrie Bardeaux on Arrested Development and recurred on the hit series Fresh off the Boat. Maria's late-night appearances include CONAN, The Tonight Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Comedy Works has announced that Maria Bamford will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, August 19 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Friday, August 20 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, August 21 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations