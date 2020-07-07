Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Theatre Aspen Concession Stand in 2019

According to Aspen Times, a man has pleaded guilty to robbing the Theatre Aspen concession stand with a screwdriver last year.

Yuri Ognacevic, 39, has ties to a string of armed robberies in the Aspen area in 1999. For this offense, he faces 270 days in the Pitkin County Jail and an undetermined length of probation when he's sentenced August 17.

In exchange for agreeing to the plea deal, the District Attorney's Office dismissed three counts of theft that were filed against Ognacevic at the same time, after he allegedly stole two purses from the backs of chairs at an outdoor restaurant.

The Theatre Aspen theft happened on July 9, 2019, when he approached a 19-year-old woman serving concessions and held the weapon in her face, demanding money in the cash register. He left with $250.

After being taken into custody, police found an AR-15 rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, a bolt-action .30 caliber rifle and a 9mm handgun, as well as more than 100 rounds of ammunition in Ognacevic's condo.

If he were found guilty of the three charges he pleaded to, Ognacevic would have faced between six and 18 years in prison because he was not allowed to possess firearms after his previous robbery conviction.

Read more on Aspen Times,

