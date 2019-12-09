MIDDLEDITCH AND SCHWARTZ Are Coming to Paramount Theatre in March

Comedy Works Entertainment presents Middleditch and Schwartz coming to Paramount Theatre for one show only on Sunday, March 8th at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29.50 to $69.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com. Starting Monday, December 16th tickets will also be available for purchase at the Pepsi Center Box Office and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office, or Paramount Theatre box office (event days only).

Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies) perform a completely improvised show.

Ben Schwartz is an Emmy Award winning writer, actor, and comedian. He's starred in the television shows House of Lies and Parks and Recreation, and has appeared in the films Night School, This is Where I Leave You and Happy Anniversary, among others. In February, you can hear Ben as the voice of Sonic in Paramount's upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie and later in 2020 see Ben as George Buckman in the Disney feature Flora & Ulysses.

Mr. Schwartz has written numerous films for various studios as well as co-authored the national bestseller Grandma's Dead: Breaking Bad News with Baby Animals and its two sequels. His latest book, Things You Should Already Know about Dating, You F****** Idiot, co-written with Laura Moses, was released by Hachette Books in 2017 and developed for television for CBS.

Mr. Schwartz is currently the voice of Dewey on DuckTales and Leo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He still performs live comedy regularly, and tours alongside Thomas Middleditch in their two-man improv show Middleditch & Schwartz who made its Carnegie Hall debut this past February 2019.

Thomas Middleditch can currently be seen starring as the lead character in Mike Judge's critically acclaimed HBO series, SILICON VALLEY. Thomas' performance as the shy entrepreneur "Richard Hendricks" garnered him a 2016 Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series" along with three Critics' Choice nominations for "Best Actor in a Comedy Series." The show has received four Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations for "Outstanding Comedy Series."

On the big screen, Thomas recently joined the casts of GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS opposite Sally Hawkins and Kyle Chandler, and REPLICAS opposite Keanu Reeves. He was also in JOSHY, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, and horror comedy THE FINAL GIRLS. He also lent his voice to the DreamWorks animated feature, CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS, along with Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, and Kevin Hart.

In 2013, Thomas appeared in Martin Scorsese's Oscar nominated film, THE WOLF OF WALL STREET opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill. He also appeared in Jay Roach's THE CAMPAIGN opposite Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis.





