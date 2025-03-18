MAYBE I SHOULD STOP TALKING Comes to Stories On Stage Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stories on Stage will present "Maybe I Should Stop Talking” Sunday, April 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $26 and are available online or by calling 303-494-0523

"Maybe I Should Stop Talking” features three funny and emotionally resonant stories about those moments in life when a perfectly normal need for human connection goes one step too far and tips into the embarrassing realm of oversharing.

This performance features Geoffrey Kent, Jessica Robblee, and Kristina Fountaine. Geoffrey is well known locally and nationally for his acting, directing and educating skills. He is one of only 20 Fight Masters with the Society of American Fight Directors. Jessica is currently the Producing Artistic Director of the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company. Based in Denver, Colorado, and she's acted, directed, written, created and produced theater in all its various forms. Kristina is a Denver native and holds a BFA from SUNY Purchase College. She is known for her roles at Curious Theatre, DCPA Theatre Company, Arvada Center and is a Henry Award Nominee.

Celebrating their 24nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. Silent Auction items will be available at both performances.

"Maybe I Should Stop Talking” is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance and The Denver Post.

