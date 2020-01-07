Lost and Found Productions Brings PUFFS To Denver!

Lost and Found Productions is thrilled to present the regional premiere of PUFFS or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. Performances will be February 7 through 29, 2020 with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door/$13 for groups of 6 or more in advance only. All performances will be at The Evanston Center at 2122 S Lafayette Street. Tickets and more information available online at www.LostandFoundProductions.net.



About the show: For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

"Puffs is very unique and unusual from your average theatre-going experience. Everyone who is involved - whether that is cast, production team or our audiences - hold a very special place in their hearts for the magical world on which this original play was inspired by." said Director Elizabeth Neuhauser.

"Many grew up alongside a Certain Boy Wizard and his adventures at a Certain School of Magic. For many, they were some of the first books we learned to read. We stood in line and midnight releases and read straight through until morning. We dressed up as our favorite characters for Halloween or for movie premieres. We excitedly introduced friends and family to this world and for some of us, our own kids. And with each generation who discovers the magic, the magic lives on. Puffs is also unusual in its approach to parody - it takes a world we're familiar with and instead of simply poking fun, instead tells us a new story from a new perspective - those 7 years from the as witnessed by those who were never meant to stand in the spotlight, never meant to save the world. The outcasts, the weirdos, the underdogs. The Puffs.



As a Puff myself, I love this piece not only because of the hilarious script and the style of storytelling (7 years in 90ish minutes straight through!) but because at the heart of it all, it's a love letter. It takes all the things that Puffs are often seen as weaknesses - being kind, friendly, hardworking, and loyal to a tee - and turns them into strengths, into something to be proud of. You're taken on a journey through the eyes of these characters and while laughs are abundant, the playwright (Matt cox) doesn't shy away from serious themes and poignant moments. What it means to be a Puff. To want to work hard no matter what life throws at you. to want to play fair in a world that is anything but. Maybe those themes are universal. And maybe, just maybe, there's a Puff in all of us."

PUFFS features the talents of: James Thompson as Wayne Hopkins, Abid Hassan as Oliver Rivers, Rachel Reidenbaugh as Megan Jones, Johanna Jaquith as the Narrator, Sadie Trigg as Hannah/Others, Zach Vaughn as Ernie Mac/Others, Victoria Pace as Leanne/Others, Mike Moran as J. Finch-Fletchly/Others, Corinne Landy as Sally Perks/Others, Frankie Millington as Cedric/Mr. Voldy, Daphne Bichler as Susie Bones/Others.



For more information visit www.LostandFoundProductions.net





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You