Lewis Black Comes To Paramount Theatre This April

Live Nation and Comedy Works Entertainment proudly present Lewis Black: It Gets Better Every Day coming to Paramount Theatre for two shows on Friday, April 3rd and Saturday, April 4th. Tickets range from $45.00 to $75.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 8th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

Starting Monday, November 4th tickets will also be available for purchase at the Pepsi Center Box Office and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office, or Paramount Theatre box office (event days only). A limited number of student tickets will be available for purchase at the box office with a College ID for $25.00.

Lewis Black, GRAMMY Award-winning, stand-up comedian announces 2020 tour, 'It Gets Better Every Day.' "When I say, 'It gets better every day,' you might be wondering, 'is he being facetious?' Come to the show and find out. Or stay home and wallow in your sadness."

Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor, and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He is a passionate performer who is a more pissed-off optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.

Since 2014 Lewis Black has done over 400 live streaming shows, called THE RANT IS DUE, at the end of each of his standup performances. Adding his own unique style, Lewis delivers audience-written Rants which have been submitted from the fans at his show and throughout the world. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis' platform to Rant about what's on their minds. For a view of the latest shows, and the submission form, click here.

Lewis Black continues as the longest-running contributor to THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 GRAMMY Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second GRAMMY Award for his album Stark Raving Black and has published three bestselling books: Nothing's Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010). In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway as well as did one of his two HBO Specials BLACK ON BROADWAY. In 2015, Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Academy Award-winning film from Pixar, Inside Out.

Fan Club tickets go on-sale Monday, November 4th. Official F.U.C.K.U. Fan Club Members will have early access to tickets, within the first 10 rows, on . F.U.C.K.U. tickets can only be purchased through lewisblack.com. All other tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or the venue box office.





