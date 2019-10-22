Lakewood Cultural Center Presents The Minetti Quartett With Pianist Andreas Klein

The Minetti Quartett, a musical sensation from Austria, teams up with distinguished German pianist Andreas Klein for a truly incredible performance at the Lakewood Cultural Center on Nov. 7. The program features the "Rider" String Quartet in G minor by Joseph Haydn, Piano Quintet in E flat major by Robert Schumann, and String Quartet Opus 51, No. 2 in A minor by Johannes Brahms.

The Minetti Quartett is Maria Ehmer and Anna Knopp, violins, Milan Milojicic, viola and Leonhard Roczek, cello. Founded in 2003, the young quartet was selected by the European Concert Hall Organisation for its prestigious Rising Stars series in the 2008-09 season. The group has since performed at top concert halls in London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Stockholm, Brussels, Cologne, Baden-Baden, Salzburg and Vienna, and has gained further acclaim during extensive international concert tours.

The quartet has been a guest at leading chamber music festivals including the Schubertiade Schwarzenberg, Aix-en-Provence, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and the Kuhmo Festival in Finland. Its awards include first prize at the International Rimbotti Competition for String Quartet in Florence, the Haydn Prize at the International Haydn Competition in Vienna, the top award at the International Schubert Competition in Graz and Austria's Grosser Gradus ad Parnassum Prize.

Andreas Klein is widely admired as a pianist of rare sensitivity and musicality. The Washington Post has praised his "articulate and flowing pianism," while the New York Times called him "a pianist who makes silences sound like music." Since his meteoric start in his native Germany, Klein attended Juilliard and has more recently added forays into chamber music alongside his concerto and recital repertoire. He has often appeared on radio broadcasts and has been the subject of televised features. Klein has received widespread praise for his recordings, album of music by Beethoven and Berg and self-composed new cadenzas for Mozart piano concertos. He is also a successful recording producer.

Tickets start at $22 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2019-2020 season is generously supported by the SCFD, a unique funding source serving hundreds of metro Denver arts, culture and scientific organizations; Colorado Creative Industries; and the National Endowment for the Arts.





